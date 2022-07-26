Watch CBS News
Local News

Family of Rikers Island detainee who died in custody plans to sue New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Family of woman who died in DOC custody plans to sue NYC
Family of woman who died in DOC custody plans to sue NYC 00:28

NEW YORK -- The family of a detainee who died while in Department of Correction custody plans to sue New York City for $50 million.

Mary Yehudah, 31, was being held at Rikers Island on a robbery charge when she died in May.

READ MORE: 5th person in custody dies at Rikers Island

According to the notice of claim, Yehudah died of complications from diabetes that could have been treated had jail staff done the required medical screening.

The city medical examiner has not yet issued an official cause of death.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 7:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.