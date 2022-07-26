Family of Rikers Island detainee who died in custody plans to sue New York City

Family of woman who died in DOC custody plans to sue NYC

NEW YORK -- The family of a detainee who died while in Department of Correction custody plans to sue New York City for $50 million.

Mary Yehudah, 31, was being held at Rikers Island on a robbery charge when she died in May.

According to the notice of claim, Yehudah died of complications from diabetes that could have been treated had jail staff done the required medical screening.

The city medical examiner has not yet issued an official cause of death.