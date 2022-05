5th inmate dies in custody on Rikers Island

5th inmate dies in custody on Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- A fifth person in custody has died at Rikers Island in 2022.

Authorities said 31-year-old Mary Yehudah was in custody at the women's jail. Yehudah's death is under investigation.

This week, the Department of Correction submitted a plan to improve conditions at the jail complex.

A federal judge is set to review the proposal next week.