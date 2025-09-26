Marlins rally past Mets 6-2, led by Alcantara's strong outing

Sandy Alcantara gave up two runs in seven-plus innings, Connor Norby homered and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the New York Mets 6-2 Friday night.

The Mets began Friday one game ahead of Cincinnati for the third NL wild card.

Xavier Edwards had three hits and Otto López doubled and singled for the Marlins.

Alcantara (11-12) settled down after allowing Francisco Lindor's game-starting homer and Pete Alonso's RBI double in the first. The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner allowed six hits through the first three innings then retired 10 straight before Lindor walked to lead off the eighth that ended his outing.

The Marlins chased Mets starter Brandon Sproat (0-2) during a six-run fifth that erased a 2-0 deficit. Heriberto Hernández hit a two-run triple and scored on Jakob Marsee's RBI groundout. Xavier Edwards hit an RBI single and Norby's two-run, pinch-hit homer off reliever Gregory Soto capped the outburst.

Cade Gibson relieved Alcantara and got the first two outs in the eighth. Tyler Phillips closed with the four-out save after the Mets loaded the bases in the eighth.

Lindor's first inning homer was his 11th leadoff blast of the season and 31st of his career.

Sproat gave up four runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings. It was Sproat's fourth career start since being called up from Triple-A on Sept. 7.

Mets third baseman Brett Baty exited the game in the second inning because side soreness.

Key moment

Phillips inherited the bases loaded when Soto reached on a fielder's choice and Nimmo reached on a throwing error by second baseman Edwards, and Jeff McNeil worked a two-out walk. Pinch hitter Mark Vientos popped out to short left field to end New York's threat.

Key stat

Norby's drive was the ninth pinch-hit homer by the Marlins this season.

Up next

RHP Clay Holmes (11-8, 3.66 ERA) will start for the Mets on Saturday while the Marlins will go with RHP Eury Pérez (7-5, 4.20).