Funeral held for FDNY Firefighter Mark Batista, who drowned saving daughter from rip current on Jersey Shore

Funeral underway for FDNY firefighter who died saving daughter

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- The funeral for Mark Batista, an FDNY firefighter who drowned trying to save his daughter from a rip current at the Jersey Shore, was held Friday in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

Batista's family, friends and a large amount of FDNY firefighters paid their respects.

Batista, 39, died after jumping into the ocean to rescue his teenage daughter from a rip current in Avon-by-the-Sea on June 9.

He was a firefighter and EMT for Engine Company 226 in Downtown Brooklyn.

The FDNY planned to present Batista's wife and three children with a ceremonial firefighter helmet and letter of condolence.