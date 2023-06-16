Funeral held for FDNY Firefighter Mark Batista, who drowned saving daughter from rip current on Jersey Shore
FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- The funeral for Mark Batista, an FDNY firefighter who drowned trying to save his daughter from a rip current at the Jersey Shore, was held Friday in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.
Batista's family, friends and a large amount of FDNY firefighters paid their respects.
- Read more: Family, friends mourning loss of FDNY Firefighter Mark Batista, who drowned trying to save daughter
Batista, 39, died after jumping into the ocean to rescue his teenage daughter from a rip current in Avon-by-the-Sea on June 9.
He was a firefighter and EMT for Engine Company 226 in Downtown Brooklyn.
The FDNY planned to present Batista's wife and three children with a ceremonial firefighter helmet and letter of condolence.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.