Watch CBS News
Local News

March held from Union Square to Chinatown to honor Monterey Park victims

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rally held in NYC in honor of 11 killed in Monterey Park, California
Rally held in NYC in honor of 11 killed in Monterey Park, California 00:57

NEW YORK -- After 11 people were killed during Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California, over the weekend, New Yorkers gathered Monday to honor the victims.

The anti-violence organization Gays Against Guns marched from Union Square to Chinatown. The organization has been holding demonstrations after mass shootings since the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016.

READ MORECalifornia mass shooting raises anxiety among Asian American communities in New Jersey

The group is in favor of stricter gun laws and a national ban on assault weapons.

"This is so awful. These are, it sounds like, mostly elder Asian Americans celebrating the holiday and all I could do is think about my own dad who is still in Korea and I just called to wish him happy new year and a lot of these were older trying to celebrate the new year," protester Sonni Mun said. "It's just horrific what we accept as norm in this country."

The organization says it's important to rally like this so people do not become desensitized to mass shootings.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 9:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.