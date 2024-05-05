New Jersey State Trooper dies during training at headquarters in Ewing, Mercer County

EWING, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey State Trooper died Sunday while training at the NJSP Headquarters in Ewing, Mercer County, Gov. Phil Murphy said in a release.

Murphy identified the trooper as Marcellus Bethea.

"Tammy and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of New Jersey State Trooper Marcellus Bethea, who died during training at NJSP Headquarters in Ewing," Murphy wrote in a release.

Colonel Patrick J. Callahan regrets to announce the untimely death of Trooper II Marcellus E. Bethea, badge #7829, Troop “D”, Moorestown Station, who passed away during training. pic.twitter.com/LP6r9hGxYx — NJSP - New Jersey State Police (@NJSP) May 6, 2024

In a statement, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin wrote that Bethea was training to join the "elite TEAMS Unit."

"I extend my sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones, and together, New Jersey grieves with them and with every member of the New Jersey State Police," Platkin wrote in a statement. "State troopers, and other members of law enforcement, enter their profession knowing its risks but put themselves on the line because they believe in serving the residents of our state. We owe Trooper Bethea our deepest gratitude and can honor his memory by living our lives with his same reverence for Honor, Duty, and Fidelity."

Bethea worked at the NJSP Troop "D" station in Moorestown. He worked as a state trooper for the last eight years and was a member of the 156th State Police Class.

Bethea's death is under investigation, Murphy said.