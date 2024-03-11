Fire injures 10, including 6 firefighters, at apartment building in New York City's Marble Hill

NEW YORK -- Ten people, including six firefighters, were hurt in a fire at a 4-story building Monday in New York City's Marble Hill.

They are expected to be OK.

The fire started just before 2 p.m. at a building on Marble Hill Avenue and West 225th Street.

Video shows black smoke was billowing into the air. The conditions forced subways to temporarily bypass a station nearby, but service had resumed.

The FDNY chief on the scene said the fire started under the stairway on the first floor and rapidly spread up the stairs to every floor, trapping people in their apartments.

In the three minutes it took for firefighters to arrive, neighbors took it upon themselves to rescue some trapped families, including a woman who said she ran through flames to help a man and his baby climb down the fire escape.

"I saw the fire in the middle and I kept running in the back, and I helped a man bring his kid and his family down the stairs. It was maybe four or five people in the back, a lady in the front. I don't know how the fire started, but I do know that it came so quickly," she said.

The FDNY said the entire building will likely need to be vacated. It has around eight units. The Red Cross was helping displaced residents.

The chief said the fire appears to be suspicious and e-bikes were found under the stairwell where it started, but there were no batteries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.