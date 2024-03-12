Dozens of residents displaced after lithium-ion battery blamed for fire in Marble Hill

NEW YORK -- Lithium-ion batteries were to blame for another fast-moving fire in New York City that injured several people in the Marble Hill neighborhood, FDNY officials confirmed Tuesday.

At least 10 people, including six firefighters, were injured when the flames broke out Monday afternoon on Marble Hill Avenue and West 225th Street. The damages left more than two dozen displaced.

Neighbors shared video with CBS New York showing the back of the building with its windows gutted out and smoke marks on the façade.

The FDNY said an e-bike frame and battery remnants were recovered under a first floor stairwell, where the fire originated.

Some residents were trapped inside, while others were forced to use the fire escape. Neighbors rushed to help a man and his newborn baby, while others scrambled to save their pets and whatever they could.

"Just like wildfire, it didn't stop," Gina Christoforatos said on the scene.

"My coworkers were on the Zoom call, they saw the firefighters breaking the window and looking for the cat, and so they came off mute and were like, 'If you can hear us, Abigail called and the cat's under the bed,'" said Abigail Grubb, who lost her cat in the blaze.

The 10 victims were treated for minor injuries, and the fire chief said at least 25 people are unable to go inside their apartments for the time being due to the extent of damage to the stairs and the building's structural stability.

Vacate orders were posted on the door, along with a chain lock. It's unclear when residents will be able to go back inside and retrieve their belongings.

FDNY officials have said lithium-ion batteries are the leading cause of fires in the city. Last year, they were to blame for 267 fires resulting in 150 injuries and 18 deaths.