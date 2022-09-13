Many New Yorkers gather to honor the spirit of Sept. 12

NEW YORK -- They were celebrating the spirit of Sept. 12 and remembering the open hearts and the helping hands that responded to the terror of the day before, 21 years ago.

As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, a foundation that rose from the rubble of ground zero continues to make a difference.

An honor guard opened Monday night's celebration of Heart 9/11 featuring first responders, city workers, members of the building trades who volunteer to help after hurricanes, earthquakes, and other disasters.

"To take our incredible skills and the experience of 9/11 forward to others that are facing disasters of their own," Heart 9/11 founder Bill Keegan said.

Keegan said the foundation rose like One World Trade Center, from the gaping wound at ground zero.

Many foundation members spent months working at the site back when it was a smoking pile of rubble, work that was mentally and physically taxing. They gave so much and yet still have more to give.

"It was such an incredible feeling to be there on 9/12, to do something to try to bring comfort. You know, that's what we do as workers. We go to work," Keegan said.

Joseph Gonzalez just retired after many years with the FDNY. He has been on multiple missions with Heart 9/11, including hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

"There's things in life that bring you joy. There's nothing like helping somebody rebuild their home. Or afterwards, them making you food, as a thank you. I just get relief and joy from doing that," Gonzalez said.

Actor Ramon Rodriguez has supported the charity for many years.

"I think when I've spoken with them and worked with them, what they receive in return for helping families, helping people rebuild their lives, they are getting back tenfold," Rodriguez said.

Honoring those we lost on Sept. 11, with the love we found on Sept. 12.