The Mansion at Glen Cove's liquor license suspended after pool party shooting

GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- The New York State Liquor Authority has suspended the Mansion at Glen Cove's liquor license.

This comes after three people were shot during a pool party there last weekend.

Police say as many as 200 people were there when the shots rang out Sunday.

A security guard and two partygoers were injured, but all are expected to be OK.

So far, police have not made any arrests.