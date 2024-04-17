Manhunt after gunmen on scooters kill 1, injure 3 in the Bronx

Manhunt for gunmen on scooters who shot 4, killing 1 in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- An intense manhunt is underway for scooter-riding gunmen who opened fire in the Bronx on Tuesday night, killing one man and injuring three others.

Miguel Doleo, 29, was killed. Doleo and the three other victims were shot as they stood on the corner of East Mount Eden and Townsend avenues. Four men riding two separate scooters pulled up to the intersection and started firing at the victims, police said.

The four were last seen wearing all black, and had masks covering their faces.

"I heard about five popping noises," Bronx resident Jenny Alvarez said. "It's scary. This used to be a very safe neighborhood."

Investigators said at least 10 shots were fired. One of those bullets stroke Doleo in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The surviving men -- 23, 31 and 37 -- were shot in the leg. They're said to be undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Some Bronx residents said they find it unsettling the gunmen are on the loose.

"Even though I come out and mind my business, but the possibility is still there. It's kind of unnerving," one man said.

The NYPD is posting fliers around the neighborhood, asking for the public's help in finding the suspects. People could be eligible for a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone possessing an illegal handgun, and $2,000 for information that helps solve this particular crime.

"It's scary," community activist Sidney Flores said.

Police said the men on both scooters took off on Townsend Avenue toward the Cross Bronx Expressway.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.