Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to announce funding for mental health initiatives

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to announce major new funding initiatives Wednesday to address the city's mental health crisis. 

The DA will be joined by several city and state lawmakers for the announcement in Midtown. 

It comes as Mayor Eric Adams is taking heat for his plan to forcibly hospitalize people who appear to be mentally ill on city streets and subways. 

The mayor's involuntary removal directive is now being challenged in federal court

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 8:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

