Public interest groups file emergency request to halt Mayor Eric Adams' controversial mental health plan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An emergency request has been filed by public interest groups to halt Mayor Eric Adams' controversial plan to remove mentally ill individuals experiencing homelessness from New York City streets.

Advocates held a rally Wednesday against the plan.

Just last week, Adams issued a directive for police officers to forcibly remove people who appear to have a mental illness and are unable to meet their basic needs.

The city says the plan complies with federal and state law and will make its case in court.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 7:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

