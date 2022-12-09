Public interest groups file emergency request to halt Mayor Eric Adams' controversial mental health plan

NEW YORK -- An emergency request has been filed by public interest groups to halt Mayor Eric Adams' controversial plan to remove mentally ill individuals experiencing homelessness from New York City streets.

Advocates held a rally Wednesday against the plan.

Just last week, Adams issued a directive for police officers to forcibly remove people who appear to have a mental illness and are unable to meet their basic needs.

The city says the plan complies with federal and state law and will make its case in court.