Public interest groups file emergency request to halt Mayor Eric Adams' controversial mental health plan
NEW YORK -- An emergency request has been filed by public interest groups to halt Mayor Eric Adams' controversial plan to remove mentally ill individuals experiencing homelessness from New York City streets.
Advocates held a rally Wednesday against the plan.
Just last week, Adams issued a directive for police officers to forcibly remove people who appear to have a mental illness and are unable to meet their basic needs.
The city says the plan complies with federal and state law and will make its case in court.
