Rev. Al Sharpton holds prayer vigil for District Attorney Alvin Bragg after death threat

NEW YORK -- Rev. Al Sharpton held a prayer vigil in Harlem for the safety of Manhattan's district attorney Saturday after he received a death treat this week.

This comes as former president Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Texas in the shadow of a possible criminal indictment.

"Cover the district attorney of Manhattan, Alvin Bragg," Sharpton said.

At the National Action Network in Harlem, Sharpton voiced his support for District Attorney Alvin Bragg after he received a death threat and what was later determined to be non-hazardous white powder at his office on Friday.

READ MORE: Threatening note, powdery substance sent to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg amid Trump investigation

"We do not want to see him having to do his job under threat or fearing for his wife and family," Sharpton said.

Trump is being criticized for a post he wrote earlier that day, warning of possible "death and destruction" if he is to be indicted, potentially on alleged campaign finance violations.

He wrote in part, "What kind of person can charge another person ... when it is known by all that no crime has been committed and also known that potential death and destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our country?"

"The same Alvin Bragg, Manhattan DA, that they're saying is going after Trump with a political agenda, a year ago he stopped the investigation on Donald Trump," Sharpton said.

READ MORE: Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump unlikely to decide on any possible charges this week, sources say

The former president is also getting backlash for reposting an altered image of himself holding a baseball bat next to an image of Bragg.

Fordham law professor Cheryl Bader says Trump could even be charged for this type of post.

"Potential charges of menacing, of aggravated harassment, inciting a riot, which he might be even a recidivist for," she said.

Trump has called the investigation politically motivated.

On Monday, Robert Costello testified before the Manhattan grand jury, calling Michael Cohen "totally unreliable."

READ MORE: Former federal prosecutor says Manhattan grand jury decision in possible Donald Trump indictment "could go either way"

"Hard to say exactly what's going to happen, it seems now there's been some hesitation potentially as to looking for a true bill from this grand jury. So I think there is a possibility it could go either way at this point," former federal prosecutor Annemarie McAvoy said.

The grand jury is expected to resume deliberations next week.