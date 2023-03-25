Former federal prosecutor says Manhattan grand jury decision in possible Donald Trump indictment "could go either way"

Former federal prosecutor: Trump grand jury decision could go either way

NEW YORK -- There is still no decision on when, or if, a Manhattan grand jury will indict former president Donald Trump.

The district attorney is investigating an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 and whether Trump falsified records to hide it.

Former federal prosecutor Annemarie McAvoy says a decision from the grand jury could go either way.

"Hard to say exactly what's going to happen. It seems now there's been some hesitation, potentially, as to looking for a true bill from this grand jury. So I think there is a possibility it could go either way at this point, perhaps an indictment and perhaps not," she said.

The grand jury is expected to resume deliberations next week.

