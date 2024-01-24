Man accused of raping 10-year-old girl in Manhattan arrested
NEW YORK -- A man accused of raping a child in Manhattan was arrested Wednesday morning.
Police say 23-year-old Drequan Drayton-Howard, of the Bronx, was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m.
Drayton-Howard allegedly interacted with a 10-year-old girl online before meeting her at a home in East Harlem on Jan. 6.
He's accused of raping the girl and running from the scene.
He now faces multiple charges, including rape and endangering the welfare of a child.
