10-year-old girl raped in Manhattan, police say

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding a man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl.

Police said the man initially met the girl online. He is accused of attacking her when they met in person on Jan. 6.

It happened on Third Avenue and East 122nd Street.

The girl was treated for her injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.