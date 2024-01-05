Man shot by police in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A man was shot by police in Brooklyn Friday, the NYPD said.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. at Liberty and Georgia Avenues in East New York.

The Brooklyn Warrant Squad stopped a car of a wanted man, police said. While attempting to take him into custody, a struggle ensued, and one of the officers fired his gun, hitting the man in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The officer was also taken to the hospital for an evaluation.