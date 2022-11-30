Man in custody after worker sickened cleaning powdery substance at Midtown hotel

NEW YORK - There's been an arrest after a suspicious powder was found inside a Manhattan hotel room.

A staff member was rushed to the hospital and the hotel had to be evacuated.

It happened at the Park Hyatt Hotel on 57th Street and 7th Avenue.

NYPD counterterrorism units were at the scene.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, when the call initially came in Tuesday afternoon, the FDNY swabbed the room and test results showed a trace of a possible explosive substance. It prompted a massive response. The NYPD Bomb Squad and FBI were among the agencies on site.

Further tests showed no hazardous material, leading police to believe it was likely a false positive.

It all stemmed from a Park Hyatt employee who said she began to feel nauseous after cleaning up a white powdery substance in one of the rooms Tuesday afternoon.

Police say, using video surveillance, they have been able to spot the man who gained access to a vacant hotel room Monday night before leaving Tuesday morning. They believe a previous guest of the room lost a key, which the man then found.

We're being told the hotel employee cleaned the powdery substance in the room before police were able to look at it for themselves.

"We don't know at this time, because it was like she had cleaned the whole room. So we really don't have that we've swabbed everything. And it came back negative, but we don't have the substance itself," said NYPD Assistant Chief James McCarthy.

The charges against the man are still pending. The NYPD says the suspect is known to police, and has been arrested at least 16 times, including trespassing at other hotels.

Authorities say there is not threat to the public at this time.