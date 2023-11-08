Man fires shots while interrupting attempted robbery on NYC subway platform, NYPD says

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding a man they say fired shots at another man while interrupting an attempted robbery on a subway platform Tuesday night.

It happened at 9:13 p.m. at the 49th Street N, R, W subway station in Manhattan, near Times Square.

No one was injured.

Sources tell CBS New York that Matthew Roesch, 49, was panhandling on the subway platform and approached a 40-year-old woman, demanding her bag.

That's when another man saw the altercation and pulled out a gun, firing two shots.

Police believe the gunman was not actually aiming for Roesch, and instead fired the shots to break up the attempted robbery, sources said.

Roesch was taken into custody by responding officers and charged with attempted robbery. The person who fired the shots took off. Police are searching for him.

Mayor Eric Adams signed a law last year declaring Times Square a gun-free zone, making it illegal to carry concealed weapons in the area.

This man opened fire at another man who was attempting to rob a woman at the 49th Street N/R/W stop on Nov. 7, 2023, the NYPD said. NYPD

Police describe him as 35-45, 5'9", and about 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light green t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, black sneakers, a green book bag, and a green B&H bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.