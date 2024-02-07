Watch CBS News
Crime

Man charged with stalking Taylor Swift may be unfit to stand trial, according to exam

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man charged with stalking Taylor Swift may be unfit for trial, exam finds
Man charged with stalking Taylor Swift may be unfit for trial, exam finds 00:32

NEW YORK -- David Crowe, the man accused of repeatedly showing up at Taylor Swift's home in Tribeca, may be unfit to stand trial, according to an examination. 

The court will now review the results and determine whether the case against the 33-year-old should move forward. 

According to court documents, the Seattle resident has shown up at Swift's home approximately 30 times since late November. 

He was charged with stalking and harassment. 

At his arraignment last month, a judge granted a request to remand Crowe based on the number of times he already failed to obey court orders.

He is due back in court Friday. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 12:09 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.