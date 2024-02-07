Man charged with stalking Taylor Swift may be unfit to stand trial, according to exam

Man charged with stalking Taylor Swift may be unfit for trial, exam finds

Man charged with stalking Taylor Swift may be unfit for trial, exam finds

NEW YORK -- David Crowe, the man accused of repeatedly showing up at Taylor Swift's home in Tribeca, may be unfit to stand trial, according to an examination.

The court will now review the results and determine whether the case against the 33-year-old should move forward.

According to court documents, the Seattle resident has shown up at Swift's home approximately 30 times since late November.

He was charged with stalking and harassment.

At his arraignment last month, a judge granted a request to remand Crowe based on the number of times he already failed to obey court orders.

He is due back in court Friday.