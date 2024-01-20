Watch CBS News
Local News

Man taken into custody after allegedly trying to enter Taylor Swift's New York City apartment building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man taken into custody near Taylor Swift's NYC apartment building
Man taken into custody near Taylor Swift's NYC apartment building 00:27

NEW YORK -- A man was taken into custody Saturday after police responded to calls for a disorderly person near Taylor Swift's apartment in Tribeca.

Police say officers determined the man was trying to open a door at the building on Franklin Street.

We're told the man was wanted on an active warrant and was taken into custody.

This is not the first time someone has been arrested for allegedly trying to enter the pop star's building without permission; a 52-year-old man was arrested on trespassing charges there nearly two years ago, and in 2018, a man managed to get inside her townhouse and took a nap.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 7:12 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.