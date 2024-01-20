Man taken into custody after allegedly trying to enter Taylor Swift's New York City apartment building

Man taken into custody near Taylor Swift's NYC apartment building

NEW YORK -- A man was taken into custody Saturday after police responded to calls for a disorderly person near Taylor Swift's apartment in Tribeca.

Police say officers determined the man was trying to open a door at the building on Franklin Street.

We're told the man was wanted on an active warrant and was taken into custody.

This is not the first time someone has been arrested for allegedly trying to enter the pop star's building without permission; a 52-year-old man was arrested on trespassing charges there nearly two years ago, and in 2018, a man managed to get inside her townhouse and took a nap.