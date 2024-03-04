Watch CBS News
Man accused of murder in SoHo hotel refuses to voluntarily return to NYC to face charges
NEW YORK -- The man accused of killing a woman at a hotel in SoHo will remain in Arizona -- at least for now.

Raad Almansoori told a judge in Phoenix on Monday that he will not voluntarily return to New York City to face charges.

The 26-year-old is accused in the murder of a 38-year-old woman, whose body was found Feb. 8 inside a room at the SoHo 54 hotel.

Almonsoori is also accused of stabbing two women in Arizona.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will now ask Gov. Kathy Hochul to seek a warrant for Almonsoori's extradition.

March 4, 2024

