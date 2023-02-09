Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in Mountainside, N.J.
MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey.
Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue.
Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash.
It's now under investigation.
