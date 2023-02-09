Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in Mountainside, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man killed crossing Route 22 in N.J.
Man killed crossing Route 22 in N.J. 00:19

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey. 

Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. 

Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash. 

It's now under investigation. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 11:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.