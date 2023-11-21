Man, 57, killed in Bronx fire that tore through 2 homes in Fordham Heights

NEW YORK -- A 57-year-old man was killed when a fire tore through two homes Monday night in the Bronx.

Fire officials say the victim died after being trapped in the attic of one of the homes.

The flames broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Bainbridge Avenue in Fordham Heights.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in minutes. It was initially deemed a two-alarm fire, but nearly 20 minutes in, crews requested additional help, escalating to a three-alarm.

Officials said it took more than two hours to get the fire under control, with the help of more than 138 firefighters.

Chopper 2 was over the scene, as crews tried dousing the flames and smoke on the frigid night, mainly focusing on the roofs of the buildings.

Three firefighters were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Neighbors spoke with CBS New York about how they managed to escape. One man said he was in his living room watching television when he smelled the smoke. He grabbed what he could, including a jacket, slippers and his phone.

The landlord of a neighboring building said her tenants alerted her of he fire and they're all doing OK.

The fire marshal is now investigating how it started.