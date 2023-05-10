Experts lower recommended age for mammograms from 50 to 40

Experts revise guidance on getting screened for breast cancer

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. -- Experts are revising guidance on when women should get screened for breast cancer and say the change in recommendations could save countless lives.

Olivia Summer Hutcherson has been dancing her whole life. Now, she's passing on that passion to young people in Bergen County.

But eight years ago, at only 26 years old, a mammogram revealed she had breast cancer.

"I've gone through three rounds of cancer, which developed into stage four, metastatic breast cancer," she said.

The diagnosis was devastating, but Hutcherson's positive outlook was unwavering.

"I always love to say, 'the show must go on,'" she said.

Doctors say they are diagnosing more young women with breast cancer.

The United States Preventative Services Task Force is lowering its recommended age to start getting mammograms from age 50 to 40.

"Patients that have breast cancer diagnosed at an earlier stage do better. There's really no way to argue with that," said Dr. Deena Graham, a medical oncologist at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Doctors say early screening is especially important for Black women, who are more likely to die of breast cancer.

"While the incidence of breast cancer between white women and Black women are roughly similar, there is a persistent mortality gap between both of these populations, and Black women have a 40% higher mortality rate than white women," said cardiovascular disease specialist Dr. Nidhi Kumar.

Now at 33, Hutcherson says early screening saved her life. For the last six months, doctors have detected no evidence of disease.

"It's a blessing, and I am so grateful to be alive," she said.

Alive and dancing, and she's hoping other women get a second act, too.