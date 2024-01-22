Mamaroneck High School students working to get the vote out for Nikki Haley in New Hampshire Republican primary

Mamaroneck High School students working to get the vote out for Nikki Haley in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- The campaign for the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary is intense, with Donald Trump and Nikki Haley now in a two-person race.

On Monday, CBS New York caught up with some young campaigners from the Tri-State Area.

Political candidates weren't the only ones braving the frigid temperatures. A group of seniors from Mamaroneck High School was also out there, getting on-the-ground experience.

"It has been said that Iowa picks corn and New Hampshire picks presidents," said Joe Liberti, a political science teacher at Mamaroneck High.

Liberti is not a New Hampshire voter. He's a teacher who brought a busload of students up to the Granite State to experience political campaigning first hand. They are trying to get out the vote for Haley in her daunting battle against Trump.

But getting people to support the former South Carolina governor has sometimes been a struggle.

"Either people just say, 'Good luck,' or people don't answer, or a lot of them are angry Trump supporters," said senior Georgia Gatti, adding when asked what she says to Trump supporters, "They just say, like, 'No, we're Trump family. We're voting for Trump. No Nikki Haley here.'"

Despite some pushback, the students said they are excited for the opportunity to participate in national politics.

"I've never really got a chance to be on the ground before, actually making a difference, kind of physically in the thick of politics. I've only ever discussed it or seen it on TV," Ryan Fernandez said.

And while not all are Haley supporters, the students think their efforts on her behalf will pay off.

"I definitely think it's going to have an impact on the race, because Nikki Haley seems to be polling so well with independents and we're trying to bring those independent voters out," Own Zerbib said.

"I think she's a strong candidate right now. Although, personally, my political views don't necessarily align with hers, I do think it's a good experience nonetheless," Gabby Collins said.

"We're living in a time of much more political polarization, people wanting to check out. We're asking the students now to lean in," Liberti added.

Despite their enthusiasm, the students won't know until Tuesday night whether their efforts have paid off. They will surely get high grades from their teacher either way.