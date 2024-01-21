Nikki Haley and Donald Trump make their final push before the New Hampshire primary

EXETER, N.H. - Former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley spent the final weekend before New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday speaking to supporters and encouraging them to get out the vote.

After Trump held a rally in Manchester Saturday night, Haley was in Exeter Sunday, where she spoke to supporters at the high school. Polling predicts Trump will win the Granite State but Haley is still in the race, fighting from behind. Sunday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was dropping out, leaving Haley as Trump's only primary opponent.

The track record of New Hampshire voters tends to be on point. The last four New Hampshire primary winners went on to be the Republican presidential nominee.