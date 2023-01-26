Malverne street named for Ku Klux Klan leader Paul Linder to officially be changed to Acorn Way

Malverne street named for KKK leader to officially be renamed

Malverne street named for KKK leader to officially be renamed

Malverne street named for KKK leader to officially be renamed

MALVERNE, N.Y. -- A street in Malverne that was named after a Ku Klux Klan leader will be officially renamed Thursday.

Linder Place will become Acorn Way during a ceremony starting at noon.

It follows a campaign led by local high school students to change the name.

Last year, the students presented more than 200 documents to the village board, claiming Paul Linder's role as a KKK leader in the 1920s overshadows his status as one of the village's founders.

Malverne board members unanimously voted to change the name last April.