Malverne street named for Ku Klux Klan leader Paul Lindner renamed

MALVERNE, N.Y. -- The Malverne Village Board has voted unanimously to rename a street formerly named for a Ku Klux Klan leader.

After months of protest, Lindner Place will now be known as Acorn Way.

The street had been named after Paul Lindner, a 1920s village founder who also led cross burnings and KKK rallies on Long Island and in Queens.

Students, along with Jamie Bellamy, helped initiate the change.

"Our village motto is, 'From oaks to acorns,' so acorn represents the children that attend the school on this block," she said. "I felt like this was justice for my ancestors and anyone that was affected by the KKK going forward."

The village has ordered new signs for the street.