Major water main break floods streets and subways in Times Square

NEW YORK -- A major water main break flooded Times Square overnight, turning streets and subways into a river.

The water has since been turned off and the flooding has started to recede.

Seventh Avenue is closed between 42nd and 39th streets, and 39th Street is closed between Sixth and Eighth avenues.

The 1 train remains suspended between Chambers and 96th Street, but 2 and 3 trains have been restored in the area.

Dias spoke with subway riders who said it sounded like an explosion.

"All of a sudden, debris started coming down. We thought it was an explosion, but it was water. Everybody started running," John Baldey said. "It started to flood the tracks, they had to call the cops. Everybody ran out of the subway. We didn't know what happened, we thought it was a collapse, I guess, all the water."

As he reported, the area was undergoing construction, but it's unclear exactly what caused the main to break.

