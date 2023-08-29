Water main break floods homes and brings down brick wall in Morris Heights

NEW YORK -- An alleyway in the Bronx was inundated by water, following a water main break on Tuesday morning.

A chaotic cleanup lies ahead for people in Morris Heights.

The break happened on the other end of the block, but because the street is on a slant, all of the water collected in the back alley, flooding basements and a car. The intense pressure also caused a brick wall to collapse. Pieces were seen on top of an SUV.

Neighbors said they heard a big bang coming from the intersection of University Avenue and Macombs Road early Tuesday.

Within minutes, the streets were flooded. The water gushed all the way down the street, ripping out doors, damaging homes, and forcing neighbors to scramble to remove their cars.

CBS New York spoke to the owner of what was a brand new 2023 Toyota Highlander. She said she wanted to avoid getting dents parking on the street, so she has been paying $300 a month to park in the now-flooded alley.

"This morning, I was getting ready for work and this is what I found," Tracy Coles said. "There was a wall behind my car. Apparently it broke. The wall is on top of my car. It was higher than that. The car is totaled."

The Department of Environmental Protection was on scene making repairs. CBS New York saw workers cut open the road and remove the old main. Officials still don't know what caused it to rupture. They hope to complete the work as soon as possible.

But even once that happens, there is a long road of cleanup ahead.