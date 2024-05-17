Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of 16-year-old near SoHo high school

NEW YORK - A 19-year-old is under arrest in the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Mahki Brown last week near his school in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The suspect's name has not been released, and it's unclear what charges he will face. He was taken into custody around 6 a.m. Friday, marshals say.

Shooting near Broome Street Academy Charter High School

Mahki Brown, 16, was shot and killed while police sources said he tried to break up a fight after school in SoHo. CBS New York

Brown attended Broome Street Academy Charter High School just a block away from the scene. His friends said he commuted from East Flatbush, Brooklyn each day to pursue his dreams, including his love of basketball.

Shots rang out right around school dismissal time last Tuesday between Spring and Dominick streets. It was the neighborhood's first shooting in more than 16 months.

Police sources said Brown was trying to break up a fight between a group of girls when two suspects on a Citi Bike opened fire, shooting him twice in the leg and once in the head.

It's unclear if the 19-year-old arrested Friday was the one who pulled the trigger. The search continues for the second suspect.

