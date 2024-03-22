Macy's 49th Annual Flower Show turns Herald Square store into an enchanted garden this weekend

NEW YORK -- It's been a cold start to spring so far, but in the warm indoors, Macy's is getting its flower show ready for this weekend.

Enchanted garden, or Macy's in Herald Square? How about both?

"At home, these are not what our Macy's look like, so it's just cool because like it's a store that I have at home but like walking into this one, it's a whole different place," said tourist Avery Wuestefeld from Indiana.

It was Wuestefeld's first time at Macy's in Herald Square -- and what a time to stop by. Some of the 16,000 individual real plants in Macy's 49th Annual Flower Show are beautifully arranged before the show is in full bloom this weekend. Until then, the setup happens in overnight shifts.

"Those are the same team members that build all of our iconic parade floats and balloons. They also build our set pieces for the Macy's Flower Show," said Kathleen Wright, director of production operations for Macy's Studios.

Another part of the Flower Show -- Miss Dior. A celebration of the iconic fragrance's history will open this weekend and run through Mother's Day.

There's a common word that's been used to describe the show so far.

"Like it's just magical," Avery Wuestefeld said.

"It was very magical," Erin Wuestefeld said.

"It really is a very magical springtime experience here," Wright said.

The show officially opens this Sunday, March 24, when the store opens at 11 a.m. and will run for two weeks through April 7.