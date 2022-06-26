Police identify grandmother who was struck by driver, killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police have released the identity of a grandmother who was struck by a driver and killed in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Lynn Christopher, 67, was crossing the street in the crosswalk at Ralph Avenue with her 8-year-old grandson just after 7 p.m. when they were hit.

Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene. Her grandson was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The incident started when the driver of a Honda HRV allegedly sped away from a traffic stop, at times driving in the opposing lane of traffic and going up on the sidewalk.

Police say the driver hit a 28-year-old man on a bicycle, Christopher and her grandson, and a 43-year-old man who was on the sidewalk.

The driver also allegedly sideswiped an unoccupied, parked car and a Honda Accord before crashing into the corner of a building. Police say the occupants of the Honda HRV got out of the vehicle and ran off.

The bicyclist, 43-year-old pedestrian and driver of the Honda Accord were all taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.