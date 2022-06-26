Watch CBS News
Local News

Police identify grandmother who was struck by driver, killed in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Woman killed in Brooklyn crash identified as Lynn Christopher
Woman killed in Brooklyn crash identified as Lynn Christopher 00:34

NEW YORK -- Police have released the identity of a grandmother who was struck by a driver and killed in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Lynn Christopher, 67, was crossing the street in the crosswalk at Ralph Avenue with her 8-year-old grandson just after 7 p.m. when they were hit.

Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene. Her grandson was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The incident started when the driver of a Honda HRV allegedly sped away from a traffic stop, at times driving in the opposing lane of traffic and going up on the sidewalk.

Police say the driver hit a 28-year-old man on a bicycle, Christopher and her grandson, and a 43-year-old man who was on the sidewalk.

The driver also allegedly sideswiped an unoccupied, parked car and a Honda Accord before crashing into the corner of a building. Police say the occupants of the Honda HRV got out of the vehicle and ran off.

The bicyclist, 43-year-old pedestrian and driver of the Honda Accord were all taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 5:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.