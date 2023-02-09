Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez found dead in Kearny

KEARNY, N.J. -- A Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found dead Tuesday.

Police say they found the body of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez in a shallow grave at Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny.

She was reported missing earlier this week.

Prosecutors say her death is suspicious and no arrests have been made.

The co-founder of Beloved Community Charter School confirmed Hernandez worked there and said she was loved by her colleagues and students.