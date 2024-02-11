Watch CBS News
Lunar New Year kicks off with Chinese New Year Parade in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Sunday marked the start of the Lunar New Year.

The annual Chinese New Year Parade took place in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The celebration ushered in the Year of the Dragon and included the traditional Lion Dance, a kung fu demonstration, and a firecracker display, which is used to cleanse homes and businesses of evil spirits and bring good fortune.

The annual parade has been taking place since 1988 and promotes unity among neighborhoods.

Community leaders and city officials joined in, including Mayor Eric Adams.

"This community has gone through a lot with the COVID and has come back bigger, stronger than ever," Adams said.

An estimated 2 billion people across the globe will take part in the 15-day Lunar New Year celebration.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 6:35 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

