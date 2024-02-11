Lunar New Year kicks off with Chinese New Year Parade in Brooklyn

Lunar New Year kicks off with Chinese New Year Parade in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Sunday marked the start of the Lunar New Year.

The annual Chinese New Year Parade took place in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The celebration ushered in the Year of the Dragon and included the traditional Lion Dance, a kung fu demonstration, and a firecracker display, which is used to cleanse homes and businesses of evil spirits and bring good fortune.

The annual parade has been taking place since 1988 and promotes unity among neighborhoods.

Community leaders and city officials joined in, including Mayor Eric Adams.

"This community has gone through a lot with the COVID and has come back bigger, stronger than ever," Adams said.

An estimated 2 billion people across the globe will take part in the 15-day Lunar New Year celebration.