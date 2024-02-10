Annual firecracker ceremony held in Chinatown for Lunar New Year

NEW YORK -- Thousands of New Yorkers celebrated in the streets Saturday for Lunar New Year.

Chinatown hosted the annual firecracker ceremony.

Spectators filled the streets to mark the Year of the Dragon, and this year's celebration was extra special.

"Last year, I talked about a bill that I introduced with Senator Brian Kavanagh to make Lunar New Year a statewide holiday, and we passed that bill. New York State is now the first state in the country to celebrate Lunar New Year statewide," Assemblymember Grace Lee said.

In Chinese tradition, firecrackers are believed to scare off evil spirits and bring good fortune.