Lunar New Year countdown: Treats from different cultures to welcome the Year of the Dragon
NEW YORK -- Millions of people across the world are getting ready to celebrate Lunar New Year, which kicks off Saturday.
It will be the Year of the Dragon, and the celebration lasts through Feb. 24.
We spoke with the President of Pearl River Mart about why it's called Lunar New Year and the significance of the Year of the Dragon.
She also brought some dishes from the different cultures that celebrate and their lucky treats.
Watch her full interview above & click here for more on the products she mentioned.
