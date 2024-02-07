Watch CBS News
Fun ways to celebrate Lunar New Year starting this Saturday in NYC

Lunar New Year: Celebrate the Year of the Dragon around NYC
NEW YORK -- Lunar New Year starts this Saturday, welcoming in the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac.

New York City has plenty of ways to celebrate. Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Rosilynne Culgan stopped by to share her picks. 

Starting with the Year of the Dragon, she talks about something called Dragonpalooza. 

Then, a comedy show with Model Majority Comedy. 

For kids, check out the Brooklyn Children's Museum.

The new year continues for 15 days, before the big celebration to close it out with a bang -- the Lunar New Year Parade. 

Watch her full interview and click here for more information about the events. 

