Mayor Eric Adams says 18-year-old Luis Monsanto drove straight toward NYPD officers before being shot in the Bronx

Mayor says teenager drove toward officers in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke Tuesday about the moments before an officer shot a teenager in the Bronx.

Eighteen-year-old Luis Monsanto remains in critical condition.

The NYPD says Monsanto ran several red lights Sunday night before two unmarked NYPD cars blocked him at the corner of Boston Road and 165th Street in Morrisania.

Despite an earlier description by the NYPD that the SUV had gone into reverse, Adams said Tuesday that Monsanto drove forward toward the officers and cops fired four shots.

Monsanto was struck twice in the head.

"The vehicle was driven directly at the police officer, and in the days where vehicles are used in terrorist attacks to drive into crowds, we are dealing with a different moment in policing," Adams said.

Monsanto's family have called on the NYPD to release body camera video of the shooting.