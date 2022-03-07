NYPD: Police shoot 18-year-old driver who aimed SUV at officer during Bronx traffic stop

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says police opened fire on a driver who aimed his SUV at officers during a traffic stop in the Bronx.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, the case has become more than just a traffic stop gone wrong, but more so whether the officer who fired his weapon followed protocol.

Morrisania resident Monae Smith told Westbrook she heard four to five shots and "immediately cut off all my lights and ran to my window."

It wasn't the typical Sunday night she expected, as a peaceful evening quickly turned into fear when she heard the sound of gunfire.

"Everyone was surrounding the driver, who I believe was shot in his head, because by the time I looked out of my window, he couldn't even stand up," she said. "They had to wiggle him out of the driver seat and onto the floor, and his whole face was full of blood."

Police said a black Jeep was seen blowing past several red lights on Boston Road before stopping at East 165th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.

"The officers drove ahead of the vehicle and angled their unmarked police car with the warning lights in front of the Jeep, as a second unmarked police car, also with its lights on, approached from behind," NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said.

Corey said when officers got out of their car to approach the driver, the Jeep backed up and sped directly toward an officer. The preliminary investigation revealed the cop took out his gun and shot at the Jeep, striking the 18-year-old driver in the head.

"The officers immediately began to render lifesaving aid to the driver. Responding officers removed three additional occupants from the vehicle to the 42nd precinct for further investigation," Corey said. "EMS transported the driver to Lincoln Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition."

The NYPD said body-worn cameras were being used at the time of the shooting and are currently being looked at by investigators. Although the investigation is still in its early stages, police are reviewing if the officer broke protocol by shooting at the suspect's moving car.

"The department's policy is not to shoot at a moving vehicle unless something other than the vehicle is being used as a weapon," said Corey. "However, there is a carve out in there that gets reviewed on a case by case basis."

It's a topic some neighbors seem to be torn over.

"I would too. You going to run me over," one person said. "You want to get run over? You have a gun, you might as well shoot."

"I think maybe they could've shot the tire or something instead of shooting the person," said another. "That's my opinion."

The officers involved in the incident were not injured, but they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.