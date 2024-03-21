Looking for quality fast furniture? Experts say it's best to educate yourself first

NEW YORK -- It's called fast furniture. In order to keep up with constant, changing trends, furniture makers are using cheaper materials to attract and capture those consumers with tighter budgets.

CBS New York has more on what consumers should keep in mind when shopping for quality pieces.

Shopping for new furniture usually comes with a hefty price tag, but whether you spend thousands on a piece or go the more budget-friendly route, consumers need know they're purchasing something built to last.

"We do find that things aren't made as well anymore and if they are, they cost a lot more," said a woman named Larina from the Long Island town of Plainview.

CBS New York caught up with Larina and Vashista while furniture shopping. They said it was hard finding a comparable replacement to their grandmother's 20-year-old bedroom set.

"It was such great quality, still in good quality," Larina said.

We saw their $4,000 couch. The couple said they fear it won't last much longer.

"We've had it four, five years, but I feel like in two years it will be gone, the cushion will be flat, the whole base of the couch will sink again," Vashista said.

Design experts say the short lifespan of furniture is comparable to the fast fashion phenomenon. Many pieces just don't stand up to the test of time, compared to pieces manufactured 20-40 years ago.

"If a sweater gets a hole, we may give it away or throw it out instead of repairing similar to furniture," said Allison Mears, an associate professor of architecture at the Parson School of Design.

Many business owners in the furniture industry say customers tend to forget one of the best ways to know what you're really getting is by coming to the store and seeing it in person.

"Sit on the sofa, open the doors on the dresser," said Sam Sottero, sales manager at Roma Furniture.

Donna Lynch of West Babylon decided to come into the store after struggling online to find a replacement for her 15-year-old dining set online.

When asked if she likes in-person shopping instead of online, Lynch said, "Absolutely. I want to see. I want to feel. I want to touch, because we've been looking online [and] sometimes online they look nice, but when you get it in person and feel it, it's not exactly what you saw online."

Although it helps to see items in person, how about what's inside?

"Depends upon the woodwork they're using. Depends upon the frame they're using. Depends upon the frame mechanism they're using, the spring they're using, the fabric they're using," said John Gargg, CEO of Jennifer Furniture.

Experts recommend customers look for pieces that are solid wood or have a solid wood frame, opt for upholstery that is wool, linen, or cotton, and it helps if the piece has removable covers.

"So when your kid spills their fruit box over the coach you can zip it off and wash it," Mears said.

And if you have a tight budget, experts recommend buying used quality furniture, or if you move often, a good option is renting quality furniture.