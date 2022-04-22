"Design on a Dime" offers designer furniture at steep discounts, donates money to Housing Works charity

"Design on a Dime" offers discounted furniture with proceedings going to charity

NEW YORK -- Design on a Dime is back for those looking to spruce up their homes this spring.

It's a great way to give your place a fresh look and the money goes to charity, CBS2's Cindy Hsu reported Friday.

The Metropolitan Pavilion in Midtown has been transformed into a decorator's dream. Top interior designers from all over the U.S. created 50 rooms with furniture, accessories and art donated by different companies.

Everything's for sale at up to 80 percent off.

"So I'm standing in front of a West Elm sofa that usually retails for well over $3,000 and it sold last night for $1,750," Elizabeth Koke from Housing Works said.

Shopper Kate Grimes loves looking for unique pieces that she can't find anywhere else.

"What are you excited about this year?" Hsu asked.

"I'm excited about the pucker up mirror. It's sort of like thrifting in the best possible way, which is perfect for Housing Works," Grimes said.

Also for sale are one-of-a-kind dresses designed by Bob Mackie for actress Mitzi Gaynor. One costs $1,100.

All proceeds from Design on a Dime go to Housing Works.

"Housing Works is a nonprofit based here in New York City that provides health care and housing for low-income folks living with HIV. We have five community health care centers that open their doors to everyone regardless of insurance, immigration status or ability to pay," Koke said.

Design on a Dime has raised millions of dollars for the charity and shoppers said it's a great place to get ideas even if you don't buy anything.

Floral designer Arthur Golabek said a splash of green is a wonderful way to freshen up a room.

"Easily picking up some flowers or plants, just to bring in the nature in always makes you happy. The oxygen helps too," Golabek said.

Another designer brought in branches for a whole new look.

Wallpaper can make a huge difference, too, or just changing up accessories like lamps and pillows, according to designers.

Experts said trends come and go, so fill your home with whatever makes you smile.

Design on a Dime runs through Saturday. It's free and open to the public.