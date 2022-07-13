Look Back: Major blackout hits New York City on July 13, 1977

NEW YORK - On July 13, 1977, 45 years ago Wednesday, a major blackout hit New York City.

For 25 hours, the darkness led to total chaos, with widespread looting and fires in the streets.

It happened at a time when the city was already in a financial crisis, with high unemployment rates, and there was also a serial killer on the loose.

We're taking a look back at this moment in New York City history.

CBS2's Jim Jenson and John Tesh lead our coverage of the 1977 blackout.

