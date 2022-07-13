Look Back: Major blackout hits New York City on July 13, 1977
NEW YORK - On July 13, 1977, 45 years ago Wednesday, a major blackout hit New York City.
For 25 hours, the darkness led to total chaos, with widespread looting and fires in the streets.
It happened at a time when the city was already in a financial crisis, with high unemployment rates, and there was also a serial killer on the loose.
We're taking a look back at this moment in New York City history.
CBS2's Jim Jenson and John Tesh lead our coverage of the 1977 blackout.
You can watch it Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on CBS News New York.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.