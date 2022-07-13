Watch CBS News
Look Back: Major blackout hits New York City on July 13, 1977

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - On July 13, 1977, 45 years ago Wednesday, a major blackout hit New York City. 

For 25 hours, the darkness led to total chaos, with widespread looting and fires in the streets. 

It happened at a time when the city was already in a financial crisis, with high unemployment rates, and there was also a serial killer on the loose. 

We're taking a look back at this moment in New York City history. 

CBS2's Jim Jenson and John Tesh lead our coverage of the 1977 blackout. 

You can watch it Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on CBS News New York.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 12:05 PM

