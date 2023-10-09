Long Islanders flock to Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center to show unwavering support for Israel

Long Islanders flock to Jewish center to show unwavering support for Israel

Long Islanders flock to Jewish center to show unwavering support for Israel

Long Islanders flock to Jewish center to show unwavering support for Israel

EAST HILLS, N.Y. -- Hundreds of Long Islanders gathered Monday to share their grief and show their unified support for Israel.

With prayers for the dead, followed by the Israeli national anthem, Jews joined other faith leaders at the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center in East Hills.

"We stand together with the Jewish community," said Bishop Dr. Danilo Archibald of the New Jerusalem Cathedral in Elmont.

"Every single one of us support you," added Helen Chin, chairperson of the Chinese Centers of Long Island.

READ MORE: Live Updates: Israel and Hamas at war after Palestinian militants launch deadly attacks from Gaza

But for many in attendance, the nightmare unfolding in Israel is deeply personal, painful, and at times too much to bear.

"I think we are devastated. I think we are overwhelmed. Virtually everyone in the Jewish community has some connection to family and friends in Israel," said David Black, Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center executive director.

READ MORE: Israel-Hamas war death toll tops 1,500 as Gaza Strip is bombed and gun battles rage for a third day

That is especially the case for some Israeli teens volunteering here for the year.

"We all know people who have been hurt, injured, kidnapped. Our family and friends are in the army. It's hard not being with our families," Shira Yaron said.

"These are the most Jews that have been slaughtered in one day since the Holocaust. We must remain strong with Israel," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

READ MORE: Protesters on both sides of Israel-Gaza conflict face off again in New York City

The hushed crowd listened to a former Long Island volunteer who is now sheltering in Israel with her young children while her husband is in battle.

"It's a nightmare, a horror movie. Genocide. This is the most accurate word of what happened there -- brutal, barbarian and pure antisemitism," Lirin Goshen said.

"They kidnapped our babies, our babies, and then the senior citizens they kidnapped. They can't survive without medicine. They took them all, our children, our babies, our senior citizen, our teenagers," said Nassau County Legislator Mazi Pilip, who fought in the Israeli military.

READ MORE: Despite danger, Queens woman living in Tel Aviv vows to stay and help Jews new to the city

On the ground in Israel, New Yorkers like Ben Offerman orchestrated a massive donation drive to feed and clothe reservists suddenly called up to defend the country.

"Any hygiene items, clothes, underwear, socks for the soldiers, bulletproof vests, boots," Offerman said.

So what can New Yorkers do to help?

"Speak up, because if you don't speak up in the face of things we have not seen since the Nazi regime in Europe, you might as well call yourself complicit," Offerman said.

Leaders are urging attendance at county-wide rally on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Eisenhower Park to stand up for Israel.

Nassau County police say they have also added additional patrol cars during this time of heightened security.