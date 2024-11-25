Long Island wrong-way crash torches 4 boats in Babylon

BABYLON, N.Y. - A Babylon boat yard went up in flames after an intoxicated woman drove the wrong way and crashed into boats, police said.

Four boats exploded in flames inside the Suffolk Marine Center on East Main Street in Babylon.

Police said a drunk driver crashed through the fence, igniting the blaze. Lorrie Ibe, 54, of West Babylon, is accused of driving the wrong way on Route 231 before careening into the boat yard.

Police and a bystander pulled Ibe out to safety. Ibe is recovering at Good Samaritan Hospital and will be arraigned at a later date.

"I can't imagine how that happened. She was coming south on the northbound lane. I don't know how she ended up over here," Babylon resident Kevin Flaherty said.

"She must have been going very, very fast to go through that fence, hit the boat and start a fire," Babylon resident Kathy Crocker said.

CBS News New York

"It's breathtaking to see the damage"

The extent of the damage left the marine owner astounded. Jimmy Luttieri stood aghast in front of the charred wreckage, looking on the skeletal remains of four new top-of-the-line boats.

"Suffolk County police did an amazing job and, really, the Babylon Fire Department - could have been more than 20 boats," Luttieri said. "'Cause boats burn. The whole boat's fuel. So it just touches another burning boat and goes. They got them out and kept it at a minimal. It could have been way, way worse."

All day, Babylon homeowners came to take pictures.

"It's breathtaking to see the damage," Babylon resident J.J. Burns said. "Really could have hurt a lot of people and damaged more property."

Now, just before the holidays, the owner must deal with insurance. Each boat is estimated to cost about a quarter of a million dollars.

"We will get the boats fixed, and hopefully not see any more DWI drivers coming around," Luttieri said.