Long Island's South Shore may again be in harm's way with more rain moving in

FREEPORT, N.Y. -- Families across Long Island's South Shore may again be in harm's way with more rain moving in Friday night.

CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan joined the superintendent of public works in Freeport, surveying the Nautical Mile where businesses have flooded and there are fears of another weekend lost.

"This is going to be more of a wind event for us, we're worried about ... There will be some minor-to-moderate flooding during periods of high tide tomorrow at around 9:30 in the morning. Police department, fire department and public works are standing by with high-water vehicles, if needed," Superintendent Robert Fisenne said.

Homeowners and business owners are trying to stay positive.

"It gets pretty high, when you have to put on boots, high boots," one person said.

Just like Tuesday's storm when Freeport was waist-high in saltwater, high tide combined with heavy rainfall across the South Shore could again bring problems.

"We're telling residents, if there's an issue in front of your house, let us know now," Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin said.

Clavin expects high water again through streets of Lido Beach, where sand-bagging is underway and utilities are out preparing.

"We are expecting several inches of rain, and we have saturated ground," he said.

Waters in Jones Beach parking lots and flooded buildings are slowly receding, but will get pummeled again?

Beachgoers watched bulldozers dig trenches for floodwaters to escape. One man came in hopes of playing tennis, but found flooded courts.

"It's tough. Global warming," he said.

"As long as I don't get flooded, I'm happy," another person said.

"I really would like to see more snow than rain," one woman said.

"I don't like how it's raining," another person said.

"That is very unusual, and the intensity of the storms, the flooding, the surf action," said New York State Parks Regional Director George Gorman.

Gorman can't recall this ever occurring at Jones Beach.

"We're repositioning all the sandbags that, because of the flooding, got moved around, so we're getting ready as best as we can for the next storm," he said.

Locals are hoping for a quick-moving storm, but they are bracing for potentially destructive winds and rain, as well as power outages.