High winds still whipping on Long Island; High tide expected to cause more flooding

By Jenna DeAngelis

/ CBS New York

FREEPORT, N.Y. -- High winds and high tide remain a concern Wednesday on Long Island, following a powerful storm that soaked the area overnight.

CBS New York's Jenna DeAngelis has a live update on the latest conditions in Freeport, Nassau County

Both Nassau and Suffolk counties remain under a state of emergency.   

By early Wednesday morning, PSEG Long Island reported 8,390 customers without power. 

Beyond power outages, we haven't learned of any major issues on the island -- so far. 

High tide is scheduled around 7 a.m., when moderate to major flooding is expected. 

Department of Public Works crews were seen clearing storm drains Tuesday and say they are ready to respond.

Drivers are urged to leave extra time for the commute, and LIRR riders should check their schedules. 

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and coverage of the cleanup. 

Jenna DeAngelis
Jenna DeAngelis is an Emmy award winning journalist. She joined CBS2 News as a general assignment reporter in March 2018.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 5:42 AM EST

