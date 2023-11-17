Long Island Republicans call for Rep. George Santos' expulsion in wake of scathing ethics report

NEW YORK -- The walls appear to be crashing in on Rep. George Santos with members of his own party leading the charge in Friday's resolution to have him expelled.

CBS New York has also learned his director of communications has resigned, citing the stunning charges in the ethics report.

Santos faces a new motion -- the third -- to expel him from Congress, pointing to "unlawful conduct" "for his own personal financial profit." It was filed by the House Ethics Committee.

"The committee is five Republicans, five Democrats. I do sit on it," Republican Rep. Andrew Garbarino said.

As a member, Garbarino says he was privy to detailed and damning evidence.

"Fifty-five pages worth, and if that's what we have, I can't imagine what the Department of Justice has," he said.

The fight to oust Santos was brought by members of his own party from Long Island.

"I've been saying for months that he needs to go, and I think that this ethics report will now hopefully bring both sides of the aisle together," Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito said.

"It would be far worse to leave him in there and let him serve out his two years. That would set a new precedent," said Jodi Kass Finkel, with Concerned Citizens of NY-03.

The House expulsion vote is expected right after Thanksgiving. If a two-thirds majority agrees, a special election would be held in Santos' district in February or March with one candidate from each party.

"We are planning for what will be probably a historical, special election and expensive special election," D'Esposito said.

That would be followed by the general election a year from now.

Tom Suozzi, whose failed bid for governor in 2022 may have helped propel Santos into Congress, recently announced he would run for his old seat.

Santos blames his 23-count indictment on his treasurer Nancy Marks, who pleaded guilty to federal charges in October.

In a post on X, Santos said in part, "My year from hell ... Politics is indeed dirty, dirty from the very bottom up ... I will never back down."

"His real concern at this point, if he's smart at all pay, is to attention to his liberty interest in trying to reduce what is likely to be a significant time in federal prison," said Hofstra Law School professor James Sample.

Outside Santos' Douglaston, Queens, office, everyone had an opinion.

"It's important for us to believe and feel like he's honest," one constituent said.

"Oh, I do want someone honest and ethical, I do," another said.

Santos says he will hold a briefing on the steps of the Capitol on Nov. 30.